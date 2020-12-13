Dear Santa,
How are you. I am fine. I hope you can read my writing. Wahkon is fine. How is the North Pole. Could bring an elf with you. If Lucky barks at you, tell him to shadup. If Hilda is begging don’t feed her. Please may I have a doll, a kitten. Well, I have to go now.
Your Pal,
Denise Haggberg,
Wahkon School
Dear Santa,
I hope you will like my cookies and milk? I will leave cookies and milk for your elfs to. I hope you don’t get dirty when you come down the chimmy. I would like a doll and mittens.
Cathy Fiero,
Your Friend,
Wahkon School
Dear Santa,
Are you OK back there. Will give me a sizzler set. And will you get to cars to go with it. I hope your raindeer are redy. We will set out some cookies for you. I hope you will eat not one thing more.
Your Friend,
Clayton Eklund,
Wahkon School
Dear Santa,
Are you OK? I hope you will bring a lot of friends. Please bring me Hot Wheels. Please bring me a lot of Hot Wheel track.
Your Pal,
Greg Greenquist
Wahkon School
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am fine. We had a lot of snow. I liked the present you gave me last year. I like kittens very much. But my dad doesn’t. How are you up at the North Pole? Your my best pal. I also like oranges too. We made holly cages. Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Deeann Green,
Wahkon School
Dear Santa,
Do you like me like I like you? Do you like cookies? Can I please have a doll and a top for Christmas.
Your friend,
Darcy Eklund
Dear Santa,
I wad like a pet puppy for Chrish her name will be Lassie, and she will be a good little puppy. Lassie the puppy will be a colly, and the little puppy she will bark and bark so I will not miss the bus in the morn I will like a little doll.
Love from
Gayle Voss
Wahkon School
