As the snow softly blankets the ground on Christmas Eve, listen carefully and you may hear is merry bells. When the family gathers around the holiday table to dine on a feast of lefse and lutefisk, don’t be surprised if an extra visitor interrupts your meal.
The Twin Cities may boast a well-organized Santa Anonymous, but for nearly two decades, Mr. and Mrs. Anonymous Santa have brightened the holidays around Mille Lacs. Lake area children can attest to the happening, parents will confirm their testimony, and, in area nursing homes, some of the forgotten seniors will be happy to share what a visit from Santa Claus meant to them.
It all began about 17 years ago. The kids were nearly grown, and there were no grandchildren yet. Christmas seemed to be losing some of its sparkle. Looking for a way to recapture the magic of the holiday, Mr. and Mrs. Anonymous Santa hit on a great idea to keep the spirit of the season alive. Mrs. Claus busied herself creating warm red suits, one for him and one for her. She trimmed the garments in white fur and bells while Santa struggled with a list and loaded goodies into his pack.
As Mrs. Anonymous Santa made sure the gifts were tucked in the pack, Santa practiced his greeting. “Ho ho ho, merry Christmas,” he boomed. His voice was loud and deep, but his heart was soft and gentle. They started their Christmas Eve trek in an Aitkin nursing home, stopping to chat with each resident.
“It’s touching,” Santa said. “I’d hold their hand and wish them a merry Christmas, and they would hang on. Then a tear would slip down their cheek.” Before the visit was over, Santa found tears welling in his eyes, too.
Heading south from town on that long ago night, Mr. and Mrs. Anonymous Santa stopped at any home that showed evidence of kids. Sleds in the driveway or snowmen on the front lawn were sure signs that kids were inside the house. The Christmas couple didn’t know the people they visited, and their unexpected arrival seemed to please and surprise the grownups as much as the kids.
“Sometimes as we were leaving, we would see the husband and wife debating,” Santa chuckled. It was obvious that the couple was trying to find out who asked Santa to stop. “Did you arrange this?” the husband would ask. “No, I thought you did,” the wife would answer. The puzzled adults added a little mirth to the situation, and Santa grinned at the memory.
Santa’s carefully prepared list changes every year. New folks move into the area; kids grow up. Some of the first children to experience a drop-in visit by this special Christmas couple are grown now, with little ones of their own. Mr. and Mrs. Anonymous Santa look for clues all year long. They ask friends about new neighbors; they watch for yards full of toys; they keep their eyes and ears attuned to hints that might escape the attention of less observant elves.
Preparation for the big night takes a lot of time. At the end of the winding, secluded driveway last week, Santa’s satellite workshop was cluttered with an assortment of toys. Some were ready for giving, and others needed a final, loving touch. There were whimsical clowns and wooden ducks, reindeer and music boxes.
Christmas Eve is the longest day of the year for the couple. They start their journey and seldom arrive home before midnight. The day is tiring, but the fatigue is accompanied with satisfaction and Christmas joy.
“Santa gets more out of this than anybody,” the jolly, old elf said.
And what could be more representative than of Christmas than giving of one’s self.
