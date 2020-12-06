Whether to merge, or not to merge – that is the question! The question that, for the past several years, has been on the minds of school boards, faculty, students, parents, and most everyone else living in the Isle and Onamia school districts. The unanswered question was around a few years ago when two attempts to pass bond issues for a much needed high school in Onamia failed, and the unanswered question is always raised whenever any talk of providing new or additional school facilities for Isle is brought up.
The question of merger has been aired during the past year by a joint school board committee through public meetings and brochures. Individuals in both areas have cussed and discussed the issue, and probably most have made up their minds one way or another. But it is still an unanswered question: “Shall we merge or not” – and will remain unanswered, unless it is brought to a vote of those who it affects the most – the people of the two districts.
Both school boards, by asking the county superintendent of schools to draw a plat of the two districts merged as one, set in motion the machinery that can give the voters of the district an opportunity to make a decision on the unanswered question. The plat has been drawn, but both school boards need must approve the plat before voters can petition for an election on the question.
The Onamia board approved the play unanimously at their last meeting. The Isle board took no action on the plat at their last meeting but has called a special meeting on Dec. 3 to act on the issue.
I hope the Isle School Board, even through some personal reservations as to the advisability of merger, will approve the plat – so that this long unanswered question can be resolved by all those involved – instead of just a few.
