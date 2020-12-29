I know you’re all dying to know what my brother-in-law got me for Christmas.
All kidding aside, I really didn’t know I was that easy to peg. He pegged me right where I live. He gave me an encyclopedia of trivia. That’s the equivalent of typecasting.
Of course, I shredded the wrapping immediately and dove right in. It took me two hours to completely consume the whole book while everyone else gripped because I was pooping out on the party. However, after reading the trivia book, I became the life of the party, and I’m here to share that feeling of power with you. Here are several trivial bits of information ready for you to memorize and spew out at a New Year’s Party this very night. Imagine how popular you’ll be when you easy up to that gorgeous blonde creature in the low cut gown and huskily whisper, “Did you know the original Gerber baby was painted by Humphrey Bogart’s mother?”
Now, you see where that could lead? It could open up a discussion on movies, on art, on motherhood, baby food, boredom, and who knows what else.
Or if you are into TV, you could open the discussion with, “Say, did you know Mike Douglas was the feature vocalist with the Kay Kyser Band? That Merv Griffin stretched his vocal chords with the Freddy Martin Band and that even Dale Evans was a canary for Anson Weeks?”
Good stuff, huh? Well, thanks, I’m just trying to help you break the ice.
Now here’s a subtle one you girls should pay attention to. Say there’s this suave looking gent by the bar, all alone: You’ve noticed him before, and you’ve really wanted to say something to make a good first impression. Try this: “Say, a funny thing happened to me this morning when I was feeding the exaltation of larks by my bird feeder. I was frightened by a large dray of squirrels chased by a business of ferrets who had been feeding on a knot of toads.”
Now, first off, you’ll know whether this guy likes animals, and person who likes animals is usually a pretty good person. He’ll get the impression you’re really into biology, you’re intelligent and perceptive as well as kind-hearted to birds, though ambivalent to toads, as well you should be.
If you find he is a sports buff, drop the fact that William Howard Taft was the first president to throw out a baseball at a season opener, which by the way, was April 14, 1910, in a contest between Philadelphia and Washington at D.C.
When the party begins to drag, or midnight rolls around, a toast might be in order. In this day and age, you might show how concerned you are over world affairs, politics in general, and the increasing lawlessness of the decade by raising your glass with this toast: “Sic Semper Tyrannis,” say you to the impressed and astonished crowd.
Obviously, some clod will ask you what that means, and it will give you an opportunity to dominate the conversation for the next several minutes, giving you a one up edge on the rest of the revelers. The quote is from John Wilkes Booth (big point with the history fans at your party) and he said it as he broke his leg jumping on the stage of the Ford’s theatre directly after shooting Lincoln.
You’ll notice there is the opportunity for further discussions on medicine and the theatre as well as the presidency. The Latin (a language plus in your favor) means “thus to every tyranny.”
Or perhaps you’d rather say Sic Semper Trivia. Happy New Year, anyway.
