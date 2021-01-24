Natural Selectionby Dick Miller
There is a steady drift in the direction of more successful competition for food and security, but there can be many directions, each with its own advantages. This drift is the result of evolution by natural selection. A second factor is change in the environment – and our Earth has gone through many: continental drift, mountain-building, earthquakes and volcanoes, wind and water erosion, and many other natural phenomena. The immediate environment grows warmer or colder, wetter and drier. These changes, too, can be considered virtually random. And if the world grows harsher in climate – as it may have 70 million years ago – creatures like the dinosaur, which were adapted to more equable surroundings, must perish.
In addition, the reaction to environment by living species adds a further random factor. One species evolves to become faster, stronger, or less conspicuous, and this affects other competing species that find their food supply or their security diminished or enhanced. As reptiles grew less dependent on water, for instance, they over-rode the earlier amphibia; as mammals developed warm blood and could be active on chilly mornings, they outpaced the torpid reptiles.
Because of the constant changes in both the environment and the balance of species, the changes brought about by natural selection must be forever altering in direction. Evolution is terribly slow, of course. At least hundreds of thousands of years can be required to bring about significant evolutionary change. This means that it is not only important to consider how the environment changes but how fast. If large sections of the Earth grow cooler, warmer, drier or wetter very slowly, evolutionary changes keep up with it. Hair may be shaggier or sparser; water may be gathered and preserved more efficiently or less efficiently. In glacial periods, there are long-haired mammoths and musk-oxen; in tropical climes, there are hairless elephants and rhinos.
Such happy accommodations require mutations that just happen to carry the species in the right direction. If this happens to not happen, however, the species must physically move out of the habitat into another more hospitable one – as birds do when they migrate for winter – or die out. And if the change in environment proceeds too rapidly, then the beneficial mutations cannot keep up. Again the species may have to move or become extinct.
Actually though, there are two other ways a species can counter the possibility of s swift change in the environment. First, it may be short-lived and have dozens of generations of offspring per each century. That means mutations can build up much more quickly than in the case of a long-lived species with only two or three generations of offspring per century. Second, species may evolve to have many young at a time. This increases the chance that some among those many will have useful mutations and survive, and that out of their many young, the original size of the population will be restored.
This is why insects, fecund and short-lived, have so successfully evolved into all sorts of specialized niches and have developed in every direction. For instance – starting with a fertile queen, Italian bees can produce a population of 75,000 in 13 weeks. By contrast, a pair of Indian elephants and all their progeny can produce only about 125 elephants in 50 years. It is not surprising that there are more species of insect than all other living things combined. There are far fewer mammal species than insect species. But among the mammals, the small rodents and bats, which are comparatively fecund and short-lived, are easily the most numerous in numbers and species.
