As far as Sara Reiling is concerned, “Every penny of work was worth it.” She was referring to diving for seven years and achieving a spot on the United States Dicing Team for the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Reiling, 21, is the granddaughter of John and Joan Lewis, of Malmo.
The games ran from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1. Reiling arrived in the Olymic Village on Sept. 8 and stayed until Oct. 4. She dove on Sept. 22 and on Sept. 24.
Unfortunately, she placed 13th, where a 12th place would have let her into the finals. But she got to experience all the sights and sounds of the Olympics.
“The best part was the opening and closing ceremonies,” Reiling remembered. “There was an excitement. The atmosphere of the whole place – I can’t put it into words.”
Something she wasn’t expecting is that Australia is “backwards.” They drive on the left side of the road, light switches flip down to turn on and doorknobs turn the opposite direction of those in the United States.
Sara’s teammate, Laura Wilkinson, of the Woodlands, Texas, won the Olympic gold medal for the women’s 10-meter platform contest, claiming the prize for the United States for the first time since 1964. Sara was on of four girls and three guys on the U.S. Team.
Reiling also enjoys skiing, snowboarding and swing dancing. She has also played soccer and softball and has been a gymnast. She serves as a volunteer diving coach and teaches gymnastics.
For those of us who find it hard to get in 30 minutes of exercise a couple times a week, note this: Reiling trains four hours a day, five times a week.
