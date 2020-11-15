The elections are over; Democrats, Republicans and Independents will be happy or unhappy, as the case may be, in the various areas of our country. But now that the turmoil of the elections is over, the big tasks are still ahead. All of the problems and the issues raised in the election process are still before us and must be solved, one way or another. And the solving of these great problems is not a matter the be left simply to those elected to office. This is a responsibility which falls upon the shoulders of all Americans, in all walks of life.
For many years, it was assumed that our environment – the soil, water and the atmosphere – could absorb any load put upon it. Now, it is obvious that Mother Nature has not been able to carry the extra stresses caused by our booming population increase – and that help must be given. The answers to this very real problem are not going to be found overnight – nor can we leave it to our politicians to solve.
Rising crime, endangering the lives and property of the people, is still with us. And although government does bear a large responsibility for the protection of its citizens, here, too, the role of each citizen can and should play a major part. It is within the power of each of us to help in some way – and this we should do.
In many areas – whether it is in regard to inflation, better education, better schools, or better health – what the individual citizen does or does not do will, in the long run, determine our future. To call upon “government” to do all is a grave error; because history shows that bigger and bigger government means less and less freedom. But more individual freedom calls for an equivalent proportion of more individual responsibility. And that is the goal all of us should have.
Did you know it took 60 years and 11 presidents before the federal government spent $1 billion in a single year? Now that amazing feat is accomplished in just two days!
Car sickness that feeling you get every month when the payment falls due.
