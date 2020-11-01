Students of Isle High School were invited to write essays on the subject “Shape our schools for the ’70s,” in connection with American Education Week, this week. The winning essay is printed below:
First Place - By Lynn Fladebo - English 7
Although our schools are much criticized, no one can deny that our country has a good educational system which has progressed greatly in recent years. However, neither can anyone deny that there is still room for improvement. If we are to continue to improve, we must provide adequate buildings, skillful and dedicated teachers, and a varied program to benefit all students.
Buildings and equipment are needed to carry out a good program. Our school at Isle has much new equipment, but more is needed. Some equipment that is needed includes movie films, charts, models, and other audio-visual aids.
The teachers of our schools are considered quite good, though some are given two to three subjects to teach, due to economic reasons, and they do not have enough preparation time to make their classes as good or as interesting as they could otherwise. I’m sure all of the teachers do as well as they possibly can, and they deserve the credit due to them. The administrative staff, the cooks and the caretakers also do a fine job.
In some schools, there is a varied program which provides vocational courses for those students who do not intend to go to college. However, our school does not offer many of these classes. The majority of classes are concerned only with college-bound students and are not geared to the wants and needs of others. There are many pupils who do not have the ability or the interest to study advanced courses in science, math, or English, yet they have no choice but to endure classes which they feel they have no need for and no interest in. The students are usually not allowed to spend any extra time in the classes they do enjoy. Modular scheduling would remedy this problem. Mod scheduling allows a student to progress at their own rate, and they neither hold back the class nor do they have to wait for others. This means that a person can get help in their difficult subjects and go ahead on their own in their better classes.
Finally, more respect for education could certainly be shown by both parents and students. During their school lives, pupils usually find innumerable things to criticize, but later they are more apt to marvel at what our schools have done for them. Adults, too, could and should be more willing to support instead of looking only for things to criticize. More respect should certainly be shown for our schools.
If everyone continues to respect and to support our schools by insisting on the best possible facilities, teachers and programs, the ’70s will find our schools in good shape.
