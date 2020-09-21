Your editor had the pleasure of riding with the highway patrol on their “saturation patrol” last Friday night, and I must say that it was quite an experience.
The average person doesn’t begin to realize just how much and to what great lengths your highway patrol actually goes to protect your safety while traveling upon your highways.
They are very often criticized and damned for their effort on your behalf, and it’s so unwarranted. Personally, I have never met a finer group of men, and even under most trying conditions, you will find them very courteous and dedicated to their work.
They do take a lot of abusive criticism at times, and one wonders just how they can take it and still be as courteous as they are.
I mentioned “saturation patrol” in the opening of this article, and for your information, the purpose of this campaign is to try to reduce traffic accidents. No road blocks are used in the program, but safety checks are made at various intervals on the highways. Driver’s licenses are checked, brakes and lights are examined, and the new “open bottle law,” which makes it illegal in Minnesota to drink any intoxicating beverage or to have in possession any open bottle of said beverage in any vehicle on our public highways.
Sgt. John Harbinson, of Brainerd, was in charge of the patrolling squads in our area. He said that “the idea of this intensified enforcement plan was to create a more definite awareness of traffic law enforcement in action and not to make wholesale arrests.”
During this weekend check, there were only 19 arrests made, 30 warning tickets were issued for minor infractions of the laws, 88 warning tickets for faulty equipment, 28 warning tickets for improper driver’s licenses, and 520 driver’s licenses were checked.
The following officers were on duty for this weekend’s check: Tom Cameron, of Cambridge; Eugene Danielson, of Rush City; Harold Wills, of Onamia; Jim Flette, of Moorhead; Terry Twoney, of Cloquet; Walter Skenizbial, of Virginia; Phillip Miller, of Crookston, and John Harbinson (in charge of the squad), of Brainerd.
The tour of duty of these men is not all honey and gravy, as so many people think it is. It is tough, arduous, dangerous at times, and most demanding. The risks involved are tremendous. On his tour of duty, the patrolman is alone. His only contact with help, if needed, is his radio, and this isn’t always within his reach. A car is stopped at night. What is in store or waiting for the patrolman as he gets out of his patrol car and approaches the unknown vehicle? He is out in the open with no protection of any kind, and he never knows what the odds may be. And it does happen, every once and a while, when the odds are not pleasant.
Then again the speeder, especially ones who have the idea that they can outrun the patrol. I had the experience of one of those thrilling and hair-raising rides with the needle crowding the speedometer at 120 miles per hour. Not much chance here if anything gets in the way. I wonder if the risk taken was worth it.
In conclusion, I can only say that the night’s experience was thrilling, informative, and educational. It left me with a greater respect, admiration and appreciation for what these men are trying to do for our safety and the protection of our highways.
Of course, this probably differs a great deal from the law breaker’s opinion. To the law abiding citizens on the highways, you will find that the state highway patrol is the best friend you ever had and that they are always prepared to lend a helping hand.
