Bow hunters see things a lot differently than other hunters, especially when they are in the woods. Bow hunters tend to get very close to the environment in which they hunt, not to mention the prey they hunt for.
“You have to wait for them to get close,” Arnie Kohlgraf said. He’s been hunting deer with a bow for about five years now, and he also owns and operates and archery business in Onamia.
“They sometimes get awfully close,” he said, referring to the deer. “They can get 10 to 20 feet from you.”
Distance is something bow hunters cannot take for granted. A bow hunter would look at 40 yards as a long shot.
“People have this misunderstanding about practical shooting ranges,” Nate Van Rissegham, who lives just outside of Wahkon, said. “If a hunter can actually shoot 40 or more yards, that’s great. Most people can’t shoot within another hunter’s range. If you can only shoot 10 yards accurately and consistently, stay within that and set up for that range. Close range is better.”
“Some hunters won’t shoot over 20 yards,” Kohlgraf said. “I’ve shot deer over 40.”
Kohlgraf learned his lessons on distance the hard way. He had a big buck in sight that he “guess-timated” was 20 yards away. It was actually 30. The 10 yard miscalculation made the difference between a hit and a miss.
“It was a big one, too,” he said. “My arrow went right underneath it.”
Kohlgraf and Van Rissegham believe that practice not only makes perfect but makes better and safer bow hunters, too. It’s for the sport and for the animals they hunt.
“Shoot as soon as spring rolls around,” Van Rissegham said. “Shoot all summer if you are just beginning.”
According to bow hunters who know, an experienced hunter won’t have to shoot as much. They will plateau as a shooter and become consistent.
With a bow, a hunter has to concern himself more with a wounded animal. Amateurs with bows can leave a trail of wounded deer.
“The kill area on a deer is about as big as a paper plate,” Kohlgraf said. “You don’t just pick up a bow and shoot deer. You have to practice on targets and learn how to shoot.”
Kohlgraf practices every day prior to hunting season and consistently during the off-season as well.
“Hunters should take time to learn the anatomy of a deer,” Van Rissegham said, “bone structure, vitals, non-vitals. Many beginning bow hunters are unaware of the fact that a deer’s shoulder blade covers a large portion of its vitals. The shoulder bone is extremely hard to penetrate.”
Experienced bow hunters like Van Rissegham and Kohlgraf say that hunters should take only good killing shots. They should wait for broadside or quartering away shot and let the animal go if it isn’t a good shot.
“Once you’ve let the arrow go,” Kohlgraf said, “it’s over. It’s a one-shot deal. You don’t get a second chance very often.”
That’s part of the challenge bow hunters are after. They like to match wits with the animal. They like the wait, the silent moments in their stands, and the difficulty of achieving success.
“You see every kind of wild life,” Kohlgraf said. “You can watch the deer jumping from a distance. You have to sit quietly and be still. You have to learn the habits. That’s the challenge of successful hunting.”
Kohlgraf said he was more thrilled with his first deer with a bow than any other. “You can’t explain it,” he said. “But I must admit that rifle hunting is not as much fun as before.”
The bow today in not the same one that Robin Hood used. Today’s bows come equipped with things like sights, cables, and pulleys. They are lightweight and accurate.
“Buy a bow that fits you,” Van Rissegham said, “a matching set of arrows, matching and balanced broadheads. You should practice with the broadheads before the season, because they can change the flight of your arrow.”
For about $250, Kohlgraf said that he can get you started with a bow, quiver, arrows, sights and gloves. But the practice will be up to you. If you like the outdoors and the challenge of matching wits with nature, bow hunting might definitely appeal to you.
“Bow hunting is an excellent sport,” Van Rissegham said. “It’s a great time of year to be out in the woods. You must remember that even though we live in modern times, bow hunting is a primitive sport and requires a certain level of ethics, limitations and responsibility on the part of those who participate in it.”
Bow hunters agree that an intriguing side of the sport is time spent in the wood watching wild life. The sport is one that brings out the hunter’s love of solitude and nature as well as their love of bow hunting as a precise sport, a sport that equalizes to a much greater extent the battle between man and beast. It’s a game of wits; of silent stalking; of swift, straight arrows; and of clean hits.
“You might see 60 deer in a season,” Van Rissegham said, “but only be able to shoot at one. I go out and sit without my bow after I’ve already tagged my deer.”
