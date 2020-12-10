On a sign just off the highway entering the town of Wahkon during the month of November was this tribute: “Thank you Chris W. for 24 yrs.”
Most of the 206 residents who populate this small town on Mille Lacs’ south-east shores are familiar with Chris W., but for those who are not, he is Chris Weinreich, a 62-year old man who has served his adopted home town as its head maintenance person for nearly a quarter century.
“You might as well say he is our city engineer,” says longtime Wahkon City Clerk/Treasurer Karrie Roeschlein. “He is a man who is a jack of all trades and is someone who has dedicated much of his life to making this a better place to live.”
Indeed, Chris Weinreich’s long-time employment in the town of Wahkon as its chief maintenance man leaves him in a position to know the intricacies of every street, every alleyway, every electric, water and sewer connection and every pipe or wire under those streets and byways.
His career as the town’s first and only full-time city maintenance person is due to come to an end as early as Dec. 4, 2020, not because he particularly wanted to quit working, but due mostly to some recent health issues. “My plan was to work for a few more years so I could take full advantage of the retirement money I have accrued over the years, but that’s not how it is going to work out,” Chris mused. “Some people don’t like their job, but to tell you the truth, I loved my job and enjoyed coming to work just about every day.”
Early on
Since starting to work part-time for five years, then full-time for the City of Wahkon in 2001, Chris has been on call 24-7 for the past 24 years and has been as dedicated to his work as anyone could possibly be. Just ask councilor Tony Button about Weinreich’s work ethic: “Chris was not just an employee of the city, the city was where his professional heart was. He was always there, even on his days off, (to deal with) city issues, large or small.”
That good work ethic, Chris said, may be attributed to the example set by his late father. “My dad started his own business, and I found out from working with him, how hard work can pay off,” Chris claimed. “All my life, I have never been afraid to put in the hours it takes to do well on any job I’ve had.”
Chris and his wife April have had their hands in many enterprises since their marriage in 1978. “It seems April and I have always handled one, two or even three jobs at once at various times of our life,” said Chris.
Wahkon bound
And how did Chris and April find their way to their current home just outside Wahkon? After high school, Chris said he had plans on becoming a chef, so he enrolled at several schools, and eventually his schooling brought him to the Brainerd area, where April was attending junior college. “That’s where we formally met, in Brainerd, although I had relatives in the Isle area, so I knew of her then,” he said.
Early on in their marriage, Chris managed several eating establishments around mid-Minnesota and eventually found himself working for his dad at his company in Lindstrom. Chris told his wife that if he could save enough money he would like to buy a farm somewhere, and that is what transpired. He and April found acreage near Wahkon, and they moved there along with their three children, Hannah, Jacob and Grace.
Together, the Weinreichs created a successful catering service due in part to Chris’s chef experience and April’s exceptional talents in baking and food preparation. At the same time, Chris was managing a Hardie’s restaurant in Mora and doing some small-time farming on the side.
By 1991, Chris had accepted a job as a night-time janitor at Isle schools, where he served for 10 years while also working part-time for the city of Wahkon. “The city of Wahkon back then did not have a full-time maintenance department. Just about everything that had to be done in town was hired out by part-time workers,” Chris recalled.
In 2001, the city of Wahkon offered Weineich a full-time position as their main maintenance man but not before agreeing to establish a maintenance department and later on providing some needed health insurance for Chris and his family.
Soon, the building in downtown Wahkon that had been the home of their fire department was vacated and became the city’s town hall and maintenance shop. Weinreich gradually assumed many of the town’s major custodial assignments, including head of zoning, wastewater manager and overall general maintenance.
Meanwhile, April was still active in the catering and baking business and also took on employment at Community Mercy Hospital in Onamia and later as a cook and para-professional at Isle schools while seeing their three children through school. The Weinreich’s mantra of working several jobs at any given time was on display throughout their adult careers.
When asked to name one project he was most proud of during the past 20 years, Chris mentioned the expanded pond system that handles the wastewater of Wahkon and Mille Lacs Island Resort. “We have what I believe to be a fine system, and I was lucky enough to have worked on most of the facets of the expansion and upgrades with that system,” he said.
Because City Council members know how proud Chris is about “his ponds,” the city recently presented him with a poster-size picture of himself standing near the wastewater facility as a keepsake upon his impending retirement.
The Council also did their outgoing maintenance man another favor by hiring his son, Jacob, as his replacement. Upon hearing of Jake coming aboard, Chris said, “I naturally recused myself from the selection process for finding a replacement for me, but when I found out the council chose to hire Jake, I knew he would be a good choice. He is well qualified to do this job since he was doing some of the same kind of work in the Milaca area.”
Weinreich senior added that it would be a lot easier making a transfer of his job with Jake on hand since his son had helped him in the past.
Chris admitted that he told his son he would like to have him carry out the standards he set up over the years but does not necessarily expect him to adhere to all his methods. “He may very well have different or even better ways than mine of doing the job,” Chris said.
At any rate, the townspeople of Wahkon owe Chris Weinreich a debt of gratitude for his wholehearted dedication to the welfare of his adopted home town as expressed on the sign coming into town.
And Weinreich says he also owes his the townspeople of Wahkon his own debt of gratitude for trusting him with the maintenance of their city by giving him a job he truly loved.
