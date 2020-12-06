‘Tis the season
Last week around the Mille Lacs area, locals could be found preparing the community for seasonal celebrations. At Holy Cross Center in Onamia, volunteers were busy preparing over 220 Thanksgiving meals that were distributed on Thanksgiving Day by the group Mille Lacs Social Concerns with the help of the Onamia Lions Club.
Photos by Bob Statz.
