The Garrison Community Center parking lot overflowed with holiday cheer on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 12, as the Garrison Commercial Club hosted their gift giveaway event for local children. Xavier Sam, Abrielle Palkie, the family of Kim big Bear all had opportunity to get a gift. Mickey Sam and Nadine Harrington also brought infant Alexa Wade along to the event. President Erik Huff, board of directors member Janis Houle, treasurer Lori Schmaltz and local elf Jackie Lundquist were all present working on the commercial club’s behalf.
Photos by Evan Orbeck
