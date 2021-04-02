Dorothy’s Rainbow Thrift Store in Garrison, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Dec. 15, 2020. It was a year that particularly emphasized the importance of the building’s mission. Dorothy’s Rainbow was started by the Garrison Area Caregivers to house the Garrison Area Food Shelf from its inception. The work of a food shelf is all the more important amid a global pandemic, and Jean Jacobs, along with other representatives of the Caregivers including Gayle Walther, Ruth DeJonge and Herb Scatterelli, spoke on the history that brought Dorothy’s Rainbow to be and how that thrift store continues to be a caretaker of community amid the COVID era.
FOOD SHELF BEGINNINGS
While Dorothy’s Rainbow thrift store celebrated its 10th anniversary late last year, Dec. 15, the history of the connected food shelf went back about 18 years. Walther explained the current incarnation of the food shelf started at Garrison’s Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in 2003. The church community had been considering what was needed in the community, and Scatterelli’s wife, Jan, suggested that the food shelf be restarted after having been closed several years.
A year was spent gathering information, and members of the church’s outreach group went and talked to other area food shelves. They also received a license for getting food through Second Harvest Food Bank. A building for the organization was refurbished at Pike’s Point Lodge, south of town. In June of 2004, the food shelf officially opened, and it became a non-profit 501(c)3 in 2005 as the Garrison Area Caregivers. The board of directors at that time include one representative from each of the four area churches, the VFW, the Garrison Commercial Club, the Garrison Lion, and the Garrison Area Seniors Club.
However, Pike’s Point proved to have infrastructural problems, including a lack of running water or a bathroom, poor insulation that drove up heating costs, and problems with rodents. The organization would change locations several times over the next years, moving back to the Community Alliance basement, then to Garrison City Hall, and back to Community Alliance again.
THE BARTHELS
Around 2008, the food shelf began looking for a permanent location, debating whether such a location should be rented or purchased. At that time, Dorothy and Norman Barthel, to whom the location now owes its name, joined the location. DeJonghe indicated it had been Norman’s idea to pursue purchasing the property along Madison Street.
“They hadn’t had children of their own,” DeJonghe explained. “They had no heirs, and they were well off.” As the Barthels had money available to invest, they decided to help the Garrison Area Caregivers with the purchase of a building for the food shelf. Papers were signed for the building in fall of 2010, with the Barthels covering a significant portion of the costs.
Dorothy would pass away in 2010, one month before Dorothy’s Rainbow opened. “She was crazy into rainbows,” Walther said. “So we decided that was the name for the building.”
While the food shelf operated out of one of the building’s three offices, the Caregivers had the whole of the property. There was concern at the time about how the organization would cover the costs of utilities and other expenses of operation. As the excess space was available, Erickson suggested the use of that space as a thrift store.
A DESTINATION THRIFT STORE
“Of all things, it was Christmas time,” said DeJonghe. “So in the middle of Christmas, we were starting to open a thrift store.” An open house was held to invite the community, and word of Dorothy’s Rainbow began to spread from there. In the 10 years since, Dorothy’s Rainbow has grown immensely. The building’s central office was originally administrative, though the space now supplements the operations of the thrift store. The food shelf has spread into the space at the building’s rear.
“We kid that we are a destination thrift store,” DeJonghe said, “because, all summer long, we get tourists from all over the country 14:50.” She noted that the store has a fanbase that extends down into Twin Cities. “We are a true thrift store,” Jacobs said. “Our prices are thrift store prices.” Dorothy’s Rainbow is run entirely by volunteers, and 100% of the funds go back into the food shelf. Other places would need to pay their workers salary, and that led to an increase in price. “I’ve always said,” DeJonghe explained, “that those other stores have a different mission than us.”
She further noted that though the store’s prices where low, Dorothy’s Rainbow was also dedicated to offering quality merchandise. “If you find a tear or stain,” she said, “we’ve made a mistake. Whatever income level you are, you deserve nice clothes.” All of the store’s clothing merchandise is priced at $2, and occasionally $1 on-sale.
Walther added that the store’s reputation stemmed not just from its high-quality and affordable merchandise, but the dedication and hard-work of the volunteer workers. Most of these volunteers come from the Garrison Area Caregivers, and the organization recruits primarily through word of mouth. Frequently, customers will be invited to join the team. Hours of availability are flexible, and the group is more than willing to accommodate snowbirds who are in and out of the community. “We’re willing to work with and train anybody,” said Jacobs.
The store works to foster a friendly community atmosphere, DeJonghe said, as well as foster relationships with its customers. The volunteers will often get to know and build rapport with frequent visitors. Walther credited that atmosphere, in part, to the volunteers with the Caregivers all liking each other, and conflicts rarely if ever occurred.
THE COVID ERA
For the first two and half months of the pandemic, Jacobs explained, Dorothy’s Rainbow was completely closed down. She added, however, that organization observed the people were doing more small town shopping amid the pandemic. Dorothy’s Rainbow also acquired newer merchandise, as several other local retailers who had closed donated it. When the store was able to open, they were able to sell this new merchandise. “Because we’re so small,” Jacobs said, “I think people were more comfortable coming in.” Throughout the pandemic, the store has seen an increase in its margins, which Jacobs attributed to people shopping locally.
Working through Second Harvest Food Bank, Dorothy’s Rainbow has helped coordinate food drops, and has done several at the Onamia Area Veteran’s Club parking lot during the pandemic
DeJonghe added that people have been very respectful of accommodating the mask mandate while at the location, and she could only think of only one instance where a person walked out. Dorothy’s Rainbow has held to CDC guidelines, and the location has hand sanitizer available to its patrons.
DeJonghe spoke on the support the food shelf and thrift store receive from the community. Donations come from all parts of the communication, including the VFW, the commercial club, the lake association, and Garrison Fire and Rescue. Area businesses like the Y Club and Blue Goose have also contributed to fundraisers for the Caregivers. And Walther added that donations come in straight from the community as well.
While the Caregivers have a presence at local events, like Garrison Play Days and National Night Out, the pandemic has canceled such events. And that support goes back to community, because, as Walther emphasized, all profits made by Dorothy’s Rainbow go back to the food shelf. Looking to 2021, Jacobs was hopeful the Caregivers could continue to participate in community outreach through those venues. She added that the Caregivers were always looking for new volunteers to continue to contribute to their cause. She recommended those interested call the store or stop in.
Dorothy’s Rainbow Thrift Store is located at 9541 Madison Street in Garrison and is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Garrison Area Food Shelf, on-site, is open Tuesday afternoon, 1 to 5 p.m. The organization can be contacted by phone at (320) 692-5399, and monetary donations can be sent to their P.O. Box: PO Box 336 Garrison, MN 56450. Further information can also be found on the site’s Facebook page: @dorothysrainbowthrift.
