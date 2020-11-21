Isle Girl Scouts
Submitted photo

Isle Girl Scouts held a bridging ceremony on Monday, Nov. 9, recognizing three girls moving up to the next level in Girl Scouts. Pictured are Bridget Nolan, Hallie Hughley, and Brianna Heise. Bridget and Briana bridged from Cadette to Senior and Hallie bridged from Daisy to Brownie.

