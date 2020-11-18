Guess who?

One reader brought in this photo and wanted to challenge other readers to see who could guess the names of these serviceman. For any of you wondering, the names of the individuals pictured are, from left to right, Darrel Brostrom, Jerry Johnson, John Nickolay, Sonny Johnson, and Glenn Hermal.
Submit Your News
Latest News
Articles
- Assault and stabbing lead to death on Nay Ah Shing Drive
- Alcohol involved in Garrison crash
- Traffic stop with stolen vehicle turns to high-speed chase
- Kelly Mitchell, 33, Onamia - obituary
- Onamia woman charged for driving on meth, child present in vehicle
- Onamia woman charged for third degree sale of heroin
- Sheriff’s report/Jail roster - November 11, 2020
- Mille Lacs County warned of surging COVID cases
- Laura Carpenter, 54, Milaca - obituary
- Mille Lacs legend Eddy Silker is gone
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.