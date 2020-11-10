Guess who?

One reader brought in this photo and wanted to challenge other readers to see who could guess the names of these serviceman. Email news.messenger@apgecm.com with your answers.
Submit Your News
Latest News
Articles
- City of Isle 2020 election results
- Mille Lacs County Commissioner incumbents prevail
- County statement concerning election results
- Onamia woman charged for third degree sale of heroin
- Onamia School Board results
- Election results
- Assault and vehicle robbery ends in crash near Milaca exit, three arrested
- U.S. Senate and Representative races update
- Clarence Czech - obituary
- Onamia woman charged for driving on meth, child present in vehicle
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.