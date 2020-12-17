A local woman who thought she had been being sneaky had been caught being good recently, using her down time to spread some much needed holiday cheer and warmth during the pandemic.
Terry Carlone-Morris, of Isle, has been dropping off hand-knitted scarves at Teals Foods in downtown Isle for anyone to take since late last month after Thanksgiving. Carlone-Morris has dropped off about 12 scarves so far, most of which have been taken, and she plans to make a total of 20 scarves.
Carlone-Morris has been pinning the scarves up on the bulletin board at Teals with a tag that states, “If you need a scarf, take a scarf. Keep warm. Merry Christmas.”
“I have a lot of time on my hands with COVID,” said the retired Fairview Southdale nurse, “and money is tight for some. They can use the scarf or use it for a Christmas gift. I see a lot of people without scarves and it’s going to get cold soon.”
Carlone-Morris, a former charge nurse in behavioral services, was also asked about mental health during the pandemic.
“It’s good for people to continue as many activities like decorating for Christmas. People may not feel like it, but it’s good for the emotions,” she said. “If you normally bake cookies, bake cookies. Get out and walk and get exercise. And if you feel depressed or hopeless, call someone and get help.”
Carlone-Morris has been knitting off and on most of her life when she has had time. She said she’s knit only one sweater in her lifetime but has done other projects such as afghans. She joked that people may be seeing some multi-colored scarves appear at Teals as she is getting to the bottom of her yarn supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.