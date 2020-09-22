National Grandparents Day fell on Sunday, Sept. 13 this year. One of our contributers, Mary Wasche, sent in this photo of her and her grandchildren along with some facts about the day. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day. The month of September was chosen to signify the autumn years of life. There are 70 million grandparents in the USA. The average age of a first time grandparent is 50. A total of 75% of grandparents are active online, and 65% are on Facebook. Around 10% of grandparents have tattoos.
