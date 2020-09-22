Mary Wasche and grandchildren
Submitted photo

National Grandparents Day fell on Sunday, Sept. 13 this year. One of our contributers, Mary Wasche, sent in this photo of her and her grandchildren along with some facts about the day. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the first Sunday after Labor Day as National Grandparents Day. The month of September was chosen to signify the autumn years of life. There are 70 million grandparents in the USA. The average age of a first time grandparent is 50. A total of 75% of grandparents are active online, and 65% are on Facebook. Around 10% of grandparents have tattoos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.