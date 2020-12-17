Holiday Lights Contest winners announced
The Isle Chamber of Commerce sponsored its annual Holiday Lights Contest again this year and had serveral particpants shining brightly around town.
The Holiday Lights contest winners are as follows: 1st Place Business Category (McQuoid’s Inn, top right) - McQuoids Inn also earns the Chamber Floating Trophy; 1st Place Individual Home Category and $50 in Chamber Bucks (Ross and Leta Christensen, middle right, 37827 Hwy 47, 2 mi. so. of Fiddlestix); 2nd Place Individual Home Category - $25 in Chamber Bucks (Lorenz Family, Dan and Michelle, bottom right, 1245 Malone Park Lane); 3rd Place Individual Home Category - Gift certificate Teal’s Market (Charlene Retowski, beloe left, 685 5th Ave So., next to old ball field). Another business decorated nicely was Beckham’s Bar & Bistro, pictured below right.
Photos by Linda Dahlen and T.A. Lebrun
