Trinity Lutheran Church members Karen Roeschlein and granddaughter Libby Dangers volunteer at the Isle Food Shelf regularly.
The food shelf is open the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Isle city garage next to the police department.
Most-needed items are cereals and canned soups. During virus protocols, users can remain in their vehicles and volunteers will deliver bags of food to their cars. Patrons are asked if there are special items they need and, if available at that time, they are provided. Monetary gifts are welcome, also, as they are used to purchase fresh bread from the Isle Bakery the first Tuesday of each month, and eggs, milk and cheese from Teals the third Tuesday, thus supporting local businesses.
The community food shelf also donates items to the Isle schools food shelf as needed. Additionally, Second Harvest makes a monthly delivery of items ordered by Karen Roeschlein and Karen Tramm from a list containing such items as frozen, canned and boxed foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, some of which are free, others purchased. Most area churches have boxes for donated food items (NO expired items, please). If you wish to make a monetary donation, drop it at 1st National Bank in Isle, designating it for the Isle Food Shelf. Pat Kroll, Barb Stone and Jim Maciazko contribute their time, also. Jim and Barb pre-bag the non-perishable foods for distribution and Pat bags the frozen items. The volunteers express deep gratitude to all who donated money and food during this pandemic year.
