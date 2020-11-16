Isle Food Shelf

The Isle Food Shelf is open the first Tuesday and fourth Thursday of the month from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and is located in downtown Isle next to the City Hall. Pictured are food shelf workers, front: Bob Peterson, Jim Maciazka, Barb Stone, Pat Kroll; back: Debbie Weeda and Laura Frostad.

