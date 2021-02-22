Isle Lions celebrate 50 years

The Isle Lions Club is celebrating their 50th year in 2021. The club was signed on January 11, 1971, and the charter night was held on Mar. 13, 1971. Current club members, pictured, gathered at the Wahkon Inn on Monday, Feb. 8 for a meeting, dinner and presentation by Conrad Thomsen.
