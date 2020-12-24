Just what are the 12 days of Christmas?

Christmas Day looms just two days away, and, with the month-long build up of December nearly over, one could see that day as the destination festivities have been building towards. The last few days have also likely been filled with familiar songs for the holidays, for timeless religious hymns to classic radio jingles. However, in the context of our modern celebration, one carol in particular might ring slightly odd. Though many expect plentiful gifts from their true love this year, it’s not too common for Christmas celebrations to be a 12-day affair. So, when and what, then, are these 12 days? And where does this popular song originate?
Christmas Day to Epiphany
As Tanya Pai explains in her article, “The 12 Days of Christmas: The Story Behind the Holiday’s Most Annoying Carol,” on Vox.com, the 12 days are a Christain celebration following the season of Advent and marking the 12 days between Christmas Day and the Epiphany, also known in some regions as Three Kings’ Day, on Jan. 6. According to some traditions, this 12-day span marks the time between Jesus’ birth and arrival of the three wise men. An article by Sam Abramson, “What are the 12 Days of Christmas?” on Howstuffworks.com, identifies that other traditions hold that the Epiphany marks Jesus’ baptism.
Another variance identified by Abramson is when the 12 days actually fall. In some portions of the Greek Orthodox Church, Jan. 6 is treated as Christmas Day, and thus the 12 days of Christmas run through Jan. 17. Among Latin-American cultures, Abramson adds, Three Kings’ Day is traditionally seen as the day of gift-giving, while other parts of the world exchange a gift on each of the 12 days.
To mark the first 11 days of the celebration, Pai adds, some traditions recognize each day as a feast in honor of a different saint. An article on Whychristmas.com, a piece from Elizabeth Atkin at metro.co.uk, and a Reader’s Digest piece by Jen McCaffery all identify these various feasts and celebrations as follows:
• Dec. 26 is St. Stephen’s Day, in honor of the first Christain martyr.
• Dec. 27 honors St. John the Apostle, the patron saint of loyalty and friendship and the author of the Book of the Revelation.
• Dec. 28 is the Feast of Holy Innocents, in honor of the babies killed by King Herod in his search for Jesus.
• Dec. 29 honors St. Thomas Becket, murdered on this date in 1170.
• Dec. 30 honors St. Egwin of Worcester.
• Dec. 31 honors Pope Slyvester.
• Jan. 1 honors the Virgin Mary.
• Jan. 2 honors two fourth-century saints, St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory Naizianzen.
• Jan. 3 is the Feast of the Holy Name of Jesus, marking the date Jesus was named in Jewish Temple in some traditions.
• Jan. 4 honors both St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, who was the first American saint, living in the eighteenth century, and Saint Simeon Stylites, an ascetic saint who is believed to have lived 37 years atop a platform on a pillar.
• Jan. 5, or Epiphany Eve, celebrates St. John Nuemann, the first American bishop.
Jan. 5, also commonly known as Twelfth Night, marks the end of the Christmas season before Epiphany and, as Abramson describes, is celebrated in France and Spain with a king’s cake, a sort of coffee cake decorated in purple, green and yellow in honor of the three Magi. It also has roots as an English feast celebration. The same William Shakespeare play of the same name was believed to have been written and performed for a Twelfth Night celebration, though the cross-dressing comedy’s narrative does not involve the holiday season itself.
Song origins
As noted in Pai’s article, alongside other online sources like Abramson, the earliest printed version of the rhyme that makes up the song’s lyrics can be traced to a 1780s children’s book, “Mirth without Mischief.” This rhyme is believed to have been recited as a form of memory-or-forfeit game, in which children challenged one another to recall the previous verses. The loser would forfeit something along the line of a kiss or a piece of candy.
The website Hymns and Carols of Christmas further adds that an early variation on the song and game can be traced back to the thirteenth-century manuscript, entitled “Twelfth Day” at the Library of Trinity College, Cambridge, England. The site further states that the forfeit game can likely be traced further back to originating in France and that at least three French variations are known.
These archaic versions of the song often feature variation in the lyrics of the song. Hymns and Carols of Christmas cites a late eighteenth century version in which the gifts are given by “my mother” rather than “my true love.” The gifts in this version include “12 bells ringing, 11 ladies spinning, 10 ships a-sailing,” and “four canary birds.” The “Mirth without Mischief” version, alternatively, has “four colly birds,” which Pai explains is an old expression and “soot-colored,” or black, birds.
The tune commonly associated with the song was written in 1909 by English composer Frederic Austin, Pai notes. Austin’s version has other now standard elements of the song including the four “calling” birds and drawing out the word “gold” in the fifth verse.
Catholic Catechism?
There is a popularly held belief that the 12 Days of Christmas carol has roots as a form of coded catechism used by persecuted Catholics under the Anglican Church, or more generally, by persecuted Christians teaching the tenants of their faith in secret. An article from Snopes.com, by David Mikkelson, details why such that belief is likely apocryphal.
If the song was truly part of a secret catechism, it would likely be more general than specific holiday carol, or there would likely be other coded songs for the rest of the year, none of which are provided by the common telling of the myth. Mikkelson further notes the purported symbols coded in the song (for example, “two turtle doves” represent the Old and New Testament and “four calling birds” represent the Four Gospels) don’t have a connection with what they represent beyond the number, making it suspect as a memory aide. There are also numerous variations on what the gifts supposedly represent, further calling into question its nature as a memorized teaching tool. Mikkelson points to a lack of historical records to verify such a practice ever happened, with most accounts seeming to emerge in the 1990s.
Whether it’s the Muppets, Twisted Sister, Pentatonix, or a serenade from a younger family member, it’s not hard to imagine this classic song will be a feature of Christmas celebrations in the coming days. Whether that celebration ends Dec. 26 or Jan. 6, it goes to show just how many centuries of history backdrop our holiday celebrations. Get your partridges, pear trees, turtle doves, french hens, and so on ready, and have yourself a merry 12 days of Christmas and happy New Year.
