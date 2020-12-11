A common refrain throughout 2020 has been that times are tough as people face hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, has provided some amount of financial relief nationally and locally since it was put into effect in March of this year. The Lakes and Pines Community Action Council is no stranger to providing community assistance, and since the pandemic began, their outreach has only grown to meet an increasing demand.
Bob Benes, executive director of Lakes and Pines, broadly broke his organization’s forms of aid down into three categories, funding for specific work, funding for general work, and funding that could be used flexibly, especially in cases where a family had a unique need outside other funding streams.
Housing assistance
The largest effort, he explained, has gone to housing assistance, including funds received through COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, or CHAP. Benes noted that CHAP was a state-run program, but Lakes and Pines is a local service provider for CHAP in the seven counties they serve. The funds from this program have gone to help people who are homeless, at-risk at being homeless or falling behind on their mortgage or rent due to situations brought on by COVID. Such situations could include both illness and loss of income or employment.
Since the arrival of the pandemic in March of this year, Benes said the scale of Lakes and Pines work has become exponentially larger. Lakes and Pines generally has funding for homelessness prevention, and the program usually serves 50 to 60 families per county annually. Benes added that this housing work, outside of COVID, was still ongoing at the organization as well. When Lakes and Pines started working with the State, Benes said the program had anticipated helping 117 families across all seven counties, for which they received about $250,000. Presently, they are assisting just under 1,000 local housing assistance applications totaling just under $1 million.
Flexible funds
Money for CHAP has been provided by the CARES Act, and Lakes and Pines received funds directly from the CARES Act as well, Benes said, noting these funds were the most flexible dollars available to the organization. The funds came through the Community Services Block grant which allowed Lakes and Pines to serve individual needs outside specific categories and funding streams.
Highlighting other more general uses for funding, Benes said Lakes and Pines assistance has included getting families connected to the internet so their kids could participate in distance learning. They have also put money towards providing food security for families that had otherwise relied on school breakfast and lunches. “I have to credit our public schools,” Benes said. “They’ve done a wonderful job.” However he added that Lakes and Pines work also helped students who may fall through the cracks or who were in childcare outside the public school system.
County funding and the CARES Act
Benes also noted that Lakes and Pines has worked closely with the local counties to help distribute their CARES Act funding. The organization received all the CARES Act from Pine County and large portions from both Isanti and Chisago. Kanabec County has worked closely in partnership with Lakes and Pines while retaining control of their funds. “Most of the counties’ priorities have been on small businesses,” Benes said. “In the counties where we do all their [CARES Act] dollars, we work with small businesses as well as individual families to meet their needs.” In the counties where they managed only a portion of the funds, their work focused more on individual families.
“One unfortunate thing about these CARES Act dollars,” Benes said, “is they are time-limited.” As the federal deadline for the funding is Dec. 31, many individual counties have set deadlines for their own funding, primarily around mid-December. However, he added that Lakes and Pines has CARES Act funding that would last into 2022. Benes said that Lakes and Pines lobbied for that specific time frame because they anticipated both energy needs arising in the winter as well as other unexpected ongoing needs that could arise.
Where energy assistance was available, Benes elaborated, Lakes and Pines also had extra energy assistance dollars set aside in anticipation of more people being eligible due to their income or work opportunities having been impacted by COVID.
Benes noted that Lakes and Pines is not the sole source of assistance available amid the pandemic. As the organization has worked less closely with Mille Lacs and Aitkin counties, he advised residents to also look at what social service resources were available in those counties. However, as the organization did serve those counties, he encouraged their residents to reach out to Lakes and Pines for assistance, particularly if the local county CARES Act deadline had passed.
Beyond current funding, Benes said the organization has been in conversation with individuals at the capitol about what future packages could be put together to help. He noted one idea currently under consideration at the next legislative session is funding that could go to restaurants to help provide meals for those facing food insecurity, whether it was the elderly, the homeless or children who might not be getting school meals due to the pandemic. “We are hopeful that will gain some traction,” he added. “It hits the Governor’s priorities, and it certainly hits the priorities of a lot of the counties around here, particularly in helping small businesses.”
For those in need of assistance, Benes said application forms could be found on the Lakes and Pines website, www.lakesandpines.org, or they could call the organization at 1 (800) 832-6082. “We’re set up well to serve people without necessarily having to be face-to-face,” he said. He emphasized that many county deadlines would arrive mid-December, which meant funding through those sources would be unavailable in the near future. While foot traffic through the Lakes and Pines office was discouraged, Benes added that one-and-one appointments could be scheduled via phone if there was particular need to be met.
About Lakes and Pines
Lakes and Pines was incorporated in 1965 and serves seven counties in the local area, including Mille Lacs, Aitkin, Kanabec, Chisago, Isanti Pine, and Carlton. The organization’s main office is located in Mora, with two other offices located North Branch and Moose Lake. Their work includes a wide variety of assistance, including energy, housing, and other financial assistance, home improvement, senior services, and other community work beyond.
