A short while back, a suggestion was made to the Commercial Club that a skating rink should be provided for the youngster of the community.
J. S. Fladebo, G. Stromme, and M. Olson were appointed as a committee to see what could be done. The result of their work is to be highly commended – not only the work but the speed with which it was accomplished is also something.
On very short notice and with volunteer help, the rink was banked and flooded, lights were put up, and a small building purchased from the Co-op Creamery was moved over and fixed up for a warming house. The committee, with a group of high school boys, put in a floor, partitions, and a stove. And the rink was temporarily opened.
Jack Fredin has been looking after it and keeps a wary eye on the groups patronizing it. The youngsters are all enjoying it immensely and have been mighty fine.
Because of the late start, arrangements are on a temporary basis. Next summer, the rink will be completed by grading, by providing permanent earth banks or dykes, and the building will be permanently located and finished.
All in all, it’s been a wonderful project, one that will be appreciated by many, and it will furnish fine, healthy recreation to a great number of our youngsters.
The following is a list of those who contributed to this very worthwhile project:
Leo Scherf, $25
Isle Co-op Creamery, $10
Isle Service Company, $10
Mille Lacs Mfg, Co., $10
F. L. Wagner Variety Store, $5
Clark’s Cafe, $5
Red & White Store, $5
H. S. Nyquist, $5
Henry Paulsen, $5
Lakeside Cafe, $5
J. E. Peterson & Son, $5
Ralph Freeman, $5
Mille Lacs Messenger, $5
Dr. A. A. Thorsten, $5
Lakeland Industries, $5
O. Emerson, $5
Marshall Wells Store, $5
Elmer Anderson, $5
B. F. Fredericson, $3
Isle Theater, $3
Builder’s Lumber, $3
Tydol Station, $3
Irvin Carlson, $3
F. A. Bergquist, $2
Earl Brien, $1
Dwight Kennedy, $1
E. Slater - Red Owl, $1
Wm. Lofgren, $1
Mrs. W. Kotz, $1
Mrs. Chester Priem, $1
Mrs. H. B. Fladebo, $1
Mrs. Irvin Strecker, $1
Total: $150
The goal was set for $200, so we still are a little shy.
If any of you who haven’t been contacted wish to or will contribute, it will be greatly appreciated, and it will help a good cause along. Let us not leave it partly done.
