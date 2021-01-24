20 years ago: 2001
New elect Mille Lacs Band Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin gave an address on having courage and government reform. Mike Morneau declined appointment to the Onamia School Board following Dick Meleen’s resignation. Jeff Nohner, of Wahkon, was present for the second-ever live Patriot missile fired in the European Theater.
30 years ago: 1991
Local parents voiced their thoughts on having children serving in Desert Storm. Students at Nay Ah Shing School wrote letters to those serving in the armed forces in the Persian Gulf. As referendum votes for both Isle and Onamia school building projects, the Messenger’s opinion page was filled with local letters for and against.
40 years ago: 1981
A report from the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office showed a 60% of felonies and gross misdemeanors over the previous year. Rick Habeck lead the Adult Stage Band as part of Isle’s Community Ed winter programming. Jim Ellingson and Chuck Stott, both of Onamia, began their second season as basketball referees.
50 years ago: 1971
Snowmobile racers competing in the Winnipeg-St. Paul International “500” race would pass through Isle on Jan. 27. The Isle Area Civic Association honored Herb Nyquist for his 50 years of local service. While Isle voters rejected the proposed Isle-Onamia school merger, a majority of Onamia voted in favor of it.
60 years ago: 1961
John Godeke began his duties as the new manager of the Isle Co-op Creamery. Isle’s basketball team suffered its eighth straight loss of the season against St. Francis. Mrs. Frank E. Roeschlein was appointed the 1961 Mille Lacs County Easter Seal Chair. R. G. Munson, of Isle, trained aboard the U.S.S. Vogelgesang on an African tour.
70 years ago: 1951
Superintendent John F. Palm wrote on the need for a new elementary school facility in Isle. William Wachter of Sioux City, Iowa, purchased Oscar Bakke’s property in Isle. Former Isle residents Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Karlstrom observed their golden wedding anniversary at the home of their son and daughter-in-law.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
