20 years ago: 2001
A talent show highlighting locals was held in order to raise money for an Onamia skate park. The Mille Lacs Area Food Co-op remodeled their interior and put up a new sign. Senior high students at Isle and Onamia undertook mural painting efforts, for the ice rink warming house and the school cafeteria, respectively.
30 years ago: 1991
After months of debate, the Mille Lacs County Board agreed to retrocession for the Mille Lacs Reservation, though not on the land area ceded. Isle Superintendent answered specifics on what the new school building referendum would involve. The J.A. Allen Agency of Milaca moved to an empty storefront in Onamia.
40 years ago: 1981
Vietnamese refugee and Onamia High student Cuong Phung began glass cutting while living with Tim and Nancy Rauk in Onamia. Two snowmobiles were stolen from Hank’s Arctic Sales near Bayview. The Mille Lacs County Board faced controversy over a salary schedule that gave more to lower level employees over department heads.
50 years ago: 1971
Census results showed that the Mille Lacs area saw population growth of 295 new residents. Mr. and Mrs. David Sheeley, formerly of Isle, won a trip to Spain in a prize drawing by Gamble-Skogmo, Inc. LeRoy Linblad, Roseau, led the pack as the Winnipeg-St. Paul International “500” Snowmobile Race left Isle.
60 years ago: 1961
Ernestine Carol Lee Ganz, of McGrath, became a candidate for 1961 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow after scoring highly for her school. Mille Lacs County residents contributed $1,460 to the Easter Seal Drive. Gloria DeWitte was put in charge of soliciting the Isle area for the March for Dimes fundraiser.
70 years ago: 1951
Harold Nutt, a farmer om Waterloo, Iowa and former Isle resident, died in semi-trailer collision. Howard Severson hosted guests from Los Angeles, who were given a lift to the home after attempting to walk in the winter weather left them tired and sick. Wallace J. Carlson, of Isle, enrolled in the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
