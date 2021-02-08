20 years ago: 2001
The safe harvest level of walleye on Mille Lacs increased by 25,000 pounds, to 395,000. The City of Garrison planned a public hearing for DNR grant to build a state-of-the-art playground. The Milaca Area Historical Society applied for a grant to expand their microfilm archives at the library and history museum building,
30 years ago: 1991
Onamia School Board put forward a referendum for a $6,125,000 elementary school and a $,120,000 pool. Rose Odden filed a complaint of discrimination against the Isle VFW on the basis of gender, ethnic heritage and marital status. The marriage between Crystal Carnival mascots Burrrly and Crystal was delayed a year.
40 years ago: 1981
After a comprehensive study, the Critical Areas Planning Staff of Minnesota recommended against designating Mille Lacs a critical area. Renovations to turn Wahkon School into an apartment complex neared completion. Geri Pavlacky was selected as Onamia’s teacher of the year and was a candidate for state teacher of the year.
50 years ago: 1971
The Isle FHA sponsored a talent show through the high school. The Isle school band was selling Scot brand liquid cleaner to pay for the forthcoming spring tour. Installation of pastor Richard Winter was held at Faith Lutheran Church in Isle. Photos were featured of competitors in the International 500 snowmobile race.
60 years ago: 1961
The Isle PTA’s open house was attended by 450 people, and student council president Barry Eklund received the key of education from superindent C. D. Urness. Dawn Denise Archer was named Isle’s Homemaker of Tomorrow. McGrath teacher Stanley Surma went to attend an institute for science teachers at St. Cloud State.
70 years ago: 1951
A number of Onamia men were enrolled in the flight training program at the Mesabi Aviation School in Grand Rapids, under the G.I, Education Bill. The Isle Coop Creamery was operating out of its new headquarters. A total of 19 Mille Lacs County boys left to be inducted into federal services through the draft.
