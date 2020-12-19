20 years ago: 2000
Following Isle councilor Tom Remer’s resignation a month prior, Mayor Steve Long was appointed to also hold the open seat. Local Renee Pewaush achievements included Ojibwe princess at pow wows across the region, representative for her school’s American Indian program, and scoring member of her all-male football team.
30 years ago: 1990
Two ice floes broke free on Mille Lacs, stranding multiple anglers including resort owner John Odle; several rescues were staged by boat. Locals Roy and Betty Olson and Roger and Karen Tramm received awards from The American Dairy Association of Minnesota. The First National Bank of Deerwood held a teddy bear pageant.
40 years ago: 1980
Arthur Gahbow, tribal chairman for the Mille Lacs Band, spoke on working with the DNR to give the Band jurisdiction on Mille Lacs, prompting local discussion. Isle’s basketball team beat Onamia 61-44. Wahkon held a record 30-minute council meeting, addressing the barring of several citizens from the liquor store from harassment.
50 years ago: 1970
Petitions for the consolidation of Isle and Onamia schools were to be submitted by the superintendents, more than enough signatures having been received. Fire destroyed the home of Louis May, near Onamia. The Isle Jaycees brought broken toys to the Sandstone State Prison to be prepared for needy families at Christmas.
60 years ago: 1960
The Isle Hi-Lites, the school’s student newspaper, was recognized by the Student Press, the national high school newspaper organization. The Mille Lacs Wildlife Management Unit reported a light deer harvest for the season; 183 deer were taken compared to 302 the previous year. The Isle Harbor Garden Club held a Christmas party.
70 years ago: 1950
Tenho Hiemon presented at the Isle Civic and Commerce meeting about ongoing delays at the quarry. Glenn Bloomquist was elected president of the Onamia Commercial Club, and B.F. Fredrickson was re-elected in Isle. Word came in from Duluth about a possible shake up at the State Conservation Department.
