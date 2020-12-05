20 years ago: 2000
The Mille Lacs Electric Cooperative provided the first donation for Mille Lacs Health System’s remodeling fundraiser. Isle local Heather Erickson participated in the Cozumel Marathon in Mexico. The Mille Lacs Drift Skippers donated $2,500 to the Mille Lacs Lake Museum’s fund towards a new building site and displays for antiques.
30 years ago: 1990
Santa impersonator Larry Berg, of Brainerd, wrote an autobiographical book, “Here Comes Santa,” on his work in the red suit. The Isle Lioness Club hosted Mrs. Santa’s Shoppe at Nyquist Elementary, offering gifts, a bake sale, and coffee for parents. The Isle Lions donated funds toward a refrigerator at the McGrath Senior Center.
40 years ago: 1980
Onamia principal overviewed his school’s efforts toward building computer literacy, including their new Apple II microcomputers. “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie” was playing at the Arrowhead Theatre in Onamia. Onamia and Isle Ambulance and Community Mercy Hospital participated in a mock car crash.
50 years ago: 1970
Four fish houses on Isle Bay, belonging to Eggerts Resort, were broken into and vandalized. Isle students in grades 9 through 12 were invited to participate in a Christmas dance held at the high school on Dec. 5. A plat for district merger had been approved by Onamia and would now be brought before the Isle School District for approval.
60 years ago: 1960
A collection of Isle businesses collaborated to put on a gigantic “Give Away” event, featuring 34 prizes. The Isle High junior class presented their production of the play, “Curious Savage,” at the Wahkon School. “Hercules Unchained,” starring Steve Reeves, was featured at the Arrowhead Theatre in Onamia.
70 years ago: 1950
Mrs. George Schreur, of Milaca, was featured in “Capper’s Farmer” for her Oriental Dainties recipe. Hilding R. Norman, of Isle, enlisted and went to the Great Lakes Training Center in Illinois. Howard Cleaves, noted wildlife photographer, showed his new color film, “Animals Unaware,” at the Isle Theatre.
