20 years ago: 2000
Onamia held a public scoping meeting regarding options on the proposed Hwy. 169 improvement project. A new city ordinance would require Onamia’s only Main Street bar, the Purple Doors, to close at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Loydene May was sworn in as the new postmaster in Onamia, replacing Arlene Duenow.
30 years ago: 1990
Nyquist Elementary student Jared Nelson received a response from Shari Karpowich after his class sent letters to soldiers stationed on the Persian Gulf. The Onamia School District would officially start their student breakfast program next month. Camp Onomia adopted a portion of highway south of Kathio State Park.
40 years ago: 1980
DNR commissioner Joe Alexander responded to the Band’s request for jurisdiction on Mille Lacs, denying it. A nova in the Milky Way galaxy was visible via telescope in the night sky between Cygnus, the Northern Cross and Pegasus. Christine Tate, of Aitkin, was Chef of the Week for her Honey Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe.
50 years ago: 1970
Leo Scherf, former owner of Isle’s Lakeside State Bank, passed away. The district court ruled it did not have authority over Daune Pearson’s request for a Senate race recount, sending the case to the State Supreme Court. James L Eller, of Onamia, enlisted in the U.S. Navy’s High School Graduate Airfan Program.
60 years ago: 1960
Volunteers in the Isle community gave a nice total of 69 pints of blood at the Red Cross Bloodmobile. Ann Erickson was the new social studies and physical education teacher in Isle, filling in for Mrs. Reed, on maternity leave. Joanne Mckelson, of Isle, graduated from the Secretarial Finish Course at Minneapolis Business College.
70 years ago: 1950
A Christmas party held at the Isle Theatre drew a crowd of over 500 people. The Nash Finch Company was awarded a bid for installing new fixtures at the Isle Liquor Store, with a bid of $6,656. “Zamba,” “Operation Haylift,” and “The Flame and the Arrow” were showing at the Isle Theatre; the theatre closed Christmas Eve.
