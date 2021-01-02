20 years ago: 2000
Mike Curiak, a snow biker with local ties, trained around Mille Lacs for the Iditasport bike race in Alaska. Bob Davidson, of Garrison, published a 70-page self-help book on quitting smoking. Due to out-of-county boarding, the Mille Lacs County Jail was filled to near capacity, administrator Doug Hanson reported.
30 years ago: 1990
Resorts from around Mille Lacs were featured on two Twin Cities radio Stations, KKEY FM and WCCO AM. Officials from the state agriculture department stated that forests in the state faced continued threat from invasive gypsy moths. E.A. “Stub” Strelow stepped down from his position as Mille Lacs County Commissioner.
40 years ago: 1980
A new clubhouse was nearing completion at Sherwood Forest on the northwest corner of Mille Lacs Lake. A mailbag letter from Edna Miller decried the local who had shot her grandson’s young dog, Snoopy. The county extension office forecasted a 10-15% rise in the price of food in 1981, and provided advice on meal budgeting.
50 years ago: 1970
A 40-member group favoring the consolidation of Isle and Onamia Schools met to begin work towards winning the vote. The music department at Isle Schools donated a photo in honor of superintendent Perrine after he passed away in the fall. An Indian culture class was scheduled to held at the Vineland Community Center.
60 years ago: 1960
Ed Meinke Jr. and Virgil Lindholm caught a 13-pound walleye while fishing near Lakeside. The Isle skating rink opened up for the winter season. A holiday party was held at St. Anthony Nursing home for residents and their families. Local Cub Scout Pack 49 were recipients of an award for increasing their membership.
70 years ago: 1950
The Isle School faculty put on a stage production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at the Isle Theatre. An Onamia hunter killed an owl with a five-foot wingspan. Seaman Marlyn Tramm, of Isle, was selected as a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. Magician Roy Mayor would put on an appearance at the Isle Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.