20 years ago: 2000
The Mille Lacs Band was recruiting for their new Tribal Civilian Community Corps, to complete community projects. The Isle Cub Scouts visited the Mille Lacs Nursing Home in Onamia and helped fill bird feeders. The DNR provided feedback to MnDOT on the potential environmental impacts of the Hwy. 169 project.
30 years ago: 1990
By a margin of 44 votes, a community center addition to Nyquist Elementary was voted by local citizens. The Onamia School Board established a petroleum storage and gasoline dispensary at the school. The Bethany Lutheran Choir and Sunshine Children’s Choir, directed by Tom Bracken, put on a local concert.
40 years ago: 1980
The Onamia Civic Association, The Onamia Lions, and the Rotary Club all contributed donations towards new pressure-demand oxygen masks for the Onamia Fire Department. State representative Steve Wenzel, of Morrison and Mille Lacs Counties, was appointed chairman of House Committee on Agriculture.
50 years ago: 1970
Duane Pearson, in Ogilvie, who lost the State senate race by 14 votes, filed an unfair campaign practice suit. A Christmas tree was placed by Lakeside bank with the help of Frank Gibas, Mauritz Fredin and Paul Revak. Isle School District approved the merger with Onamia, but a petition could still put the issue to vote.
60 years ago: 1960
In Isle, a Christmas tree was put up by the post office and decorated by Bud Haggberg and Wendell Farrell, under the direction of Mauritz Fredin. Walter Fischer was the new constable in Wahkon. Gene Murray, of Onamia, was one of 11 Minnesota electors who would cast ballots for John F. Kennedy in December.
70 years ago: 1950
The Arrowhead Theatre in Onamia was sold to Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Traver. A teacher’s institute, led by Marian Drake of the state department, was held in Milaca, asking local teachers to bring curriculum bulletins. A dedication was held for the Isle Cooperative Creamery, and 700 people attended a pancake dinner to celebrate.
