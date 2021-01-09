20 years ago: 2001
A settlement was reached between the City of Isle and former deputy clerk Lisa Gravel, including a $14,000 payment to Gravel. Ice houses on Mille Lacs numbered around 1,800, up from 1,039 at the same time the previous year. An article noted that vinyl records were making a comeback and predicted the rise of digital music libraries.
30 years ago: 1991
Ray Lasher, of Northern Mille Lacs Taxidermy, explained the work that went into his trade. Warm weather meant the annual ice house count was down, at 3,650 compared t0 4,015 the year previously. Devon Joseph Elling was the first baby of the year born at the Mille Lacs Hospital to Mikele Hood and Kenny Elling.
40 years ago: 1981
Ice houses out on Mille Lacs’ “Frostbite Flats” numbered 4,400, down 7% from the previous year. Three churches in the Onamia planned to celebrate Christian Unity Week by hosting breakfasts and prayer sessions. DNR Data indicated that firearm hunters bagged 82,000 whitetails for the 1980 season, up from 55,000 the year prior.
50 years ago: 1971
Students of Onamia High School planned to create a program to discuss the pros and cons of a merger with Isle. Monica Sue Barker was the first baby of the year at Community Mercy Hospital, born to Mrs. and Mr. James Barker, of Wahkon. Amarilda Machado, an exchange student from Bicas, Brazil, would attend school at Onamia.
60 years ago: 1961
Mr. and Mrs. Lorens Willemssen, from Titonko, Iowa, purchased the Wahkon Store. The Isle Masons once again installed Victor Peterson as their secretary for the 40th year. Dr. Johnson reported that he would be out of town for an undetermined amount of time and requested that his patients call in to his office before they came in.
70 years ago: 1951
Mr. and Mrs. Otto Haggberg celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. The 4-H Radio Speaking Contest was announced. Small trees were made available to Mille Lacs County farmers through the County Agent’s office. Polio cases were on the rise, increasing from 15,739 cases in 1936-1938 t0 100,075 cases in 1948-1950.
