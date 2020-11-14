20 years ago: 2000
MnDOT officials attended a Mille Lacs Area Tourism Council meeting held at Mac’s Twin Bay, looking for input on the Hwy. 169 project. The Nyquist Elementary fall concert had a circus clown theme. The DNR reported that water levels on Mille Lacs were the lowest in 10 years, 2.5 feet below average.
30 years ago: 1990
The election for Isle City Council’s open seat resulted in a tie, and a coin flip gave the seat to Gary Hambleton. Mike and Carol Francis, of Onamia, adopted a child, Mariana, from Romania. Mille Lacs hospital the sheriff’s office staged a mock plane crash near Wahkon to test local emergency response teams.
40 years ago: 1980
Minnesota was one of the few states to go to Jimmy Carter, despite the incumbent’s loss, and ballots showed Carter leading locally as well. Jim Klobuchar, Minneapolis Star columnist, spoke at Crosier Seminary. “Airplane!,” starring Robert Hayes, was playing at the Arrowhead Theatre in Onamia.
50 years ago: 1970
New bulk gas tanks were set up at Wally’s Standard Station in Isle. PTO meetings were scheduled for both Onamia and Isle schools. The Isle Jaycees were collecting and repairing broken toys to give to underprivileged kids. State senate candidate Duane Pearson called for a recount after losing by 14 votes.
60 years ago: 1960
WCCO radio personality Maynard Speece spoke at the annual Mille Lacs County 4-H leaders banquet. The Wahkon City Council took steps to re-open the public access road at the village park. A granite monument of two open Bibles was installed at the Isle municipal cemetery, along with a flagpole at the entrance.
70 years ago: 1950
Alec Linder, 86, of Opstead, spent the lost in the woods after heading out at 11 p.m.; he was located alive the next morning near the old North School House. Rollie Johnson, sports writer for the Minneapolis Tribune, visited Liberty Beach. Patricia Kriesel was hospitalized in a roll over on Hwy. 66 near Mora.
