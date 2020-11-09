20 years ago: 2000
If you’ve never been to a pow wow, most likely there are a lot of questions to ask. Many local pow wows are advertised and open to the public. No special clothing is required. There is a dance circle at every pow wow and generally there is seating for anyone who attends.
30 years ago: 1990
On Oct. 31 near the Bingo Hall at the Mile Lacs Reservation, a backhoe and a 1987 Caterpillar front-end loader were vandalized.
40 years ago: 1980
The newly formed Mille Lacs Lake Advisory Association has already endorsed a package of recommendations to be submitted to the Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources and pertinent government agencies. Among those recommendations are five long range proposals which would encourage a more active DNR role at Mille Lacs, according to the group’s president, Ed Lyback.
50 years ago: 1970
Senator Hubert Humphrey, on a campaign tour through Mille Lacs County stopped briefly in Wahkon and Isle Tuesday. In Isle, the senator spoke before a large group of students from the high school social studies and economics classes.
60 years ago: 1960
Former Publisher and wife express thanks to friends. Both Mrs. Guimont and I wish to most sincerely thank all of you people for the very fine going away parties and dinners extended to us during the past week.
70 years ago: 1950
Mr. and Mrs. John Zimpel left Sunday for Milwaukee, Wisconsin via Elk River to spend the winter with relatives there. Mr. and Mrs. H. Bellonger, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Albright, Foley, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Draxton and daughter Teresa of Duluth, came down Sunday to bid them goodbye. They went with the Bellonger’s to Elk River on the first lap of their journey.
Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Suprey and son, Leslie, returned Sunday from a two weeks vacation, including a trip into El Paso, Texas to visit their daughters and families, Mrs. Ollie Finseth and Mrs. Mirriam Sanderson. They report a delightful trip and good weather throughout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.