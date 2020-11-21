Looking Back - November 18, 2020

20 years ago: 2000
In a close race for Isle’s mayor, incumbent Steve Long was beat by Hank Tessier by just nine votes. Linda Lyons was named the new health and human services commissioner for the Mille Lacs Band. Local youths Dan Skoog and Derek Kightlinger approached the city council about the prospect of building a skate park in Onamia.
30 years ago: 1990
Plans for the construction of the Grand Casino Mille Lacs were underway, with opening day set for March 1, 1991. Isle School District entered a cooperative agreement with the City of Isle to host their ice skating program at the new city skating rink. June Bipes received $982 from a lottery ticket at the Gateway Cafe in Onamia.
40 years ago: 1980
The Mille Lacs DAC held an open house after Gov. Al Quie declaring the Nov. 17-21 DAC Week. After controversy over the existence of an access on Shakopee Lake, the DNR purchased land at Franzen’s Resort for a new access. Onamia High School planned to feature a production of the play, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
50 years ago: 1970
“Fast Way Nowhere,” a film taking a dramatic look at teenage morality, was featured at the Isle Village Hall. Junior and senior students at Isle and Onamia attended a career fair held at Onamia High School. Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Harms, of Isle, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house, put on by their children.
60 years ago: 1960
A fourth branch of the East Central Regional Library opened its doors in Sandstone. Eastside Township passed a motion to sell Isle Harbor Beach, as it was no longer needed for public purposes. Robert Odegard, of Princeton, and George Grant, of Milaca, were both elected to seats in the state legislature for the 55th District.
70 years ago: 1950
Max Addington and Robert Shaw, of Wahkon, were stranded on Half Moon Island when their boat drifted away, and they braved high waves using a boat on the island to return to shore. A thief broke into the Mille Lacs Battery Factory in Wahkon. Isle’s senior class put on their play, “Aunt Susie,” directed by Violet Dahl.
