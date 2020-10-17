20 years ago: 2000
A candidate’s forum was held at Isle City Hall, moderated by Doc Moss, for the positions of mayor and council member. The Mille Lacs History Museum approached the Isle City Council about building a new exhibition space. The Isle Jaycees hosted a NFL Gatorade Punt, Pass and Kick event for area youth.
30 years ago: 1990
Kim Sundeen and Tony Osterdyk were Isle’s homecoming royalty for the 1990 school year. The Isle mayor and city council participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new City Municipal building. Mary Louise Eichmiller, with Crosier Seminary in Onamia, received an Award for Outstanding Ministry.
40 years ago: 1980
Over 425 concerned citizens took part in a public forum with DNR Commissioner Joe Alexander to discuss the future of lake management. Inflation lead to a rate increase of 11% for Community Mercy Hospital in Onamia. Hoping to cover their expenses, Isle raised the mill levy for general government by $18,000.
50 years ago: 1970
Isle schools superintendent R. H. Perrine passed away unexpectedly at 59; a service was held at the school auditorium. Brad Maitland and Judy Rogers were Isle homecoming royalty, and Gail Gross was Onamia’s homecoming queen. Isle beat Ogilvie 26-0 for their homecoming game while Onamia lost 26-0 to Sandstone.
60 years ago: 1960
The Village of Isle issued a $40,000 bond at 3.842% interest, to be used for seal coating the village streets and for village well purposes. A public hearing was held for the improvement of Hwy. 56 for the 27 junction to two and a half miles north. “Battle Cry,” starring Van Heflin, was playing at the Arrowhead Theatre in Onamia.
70 years ago: 1950
Hunters were urged to send in bands on the legs of ducks after over 500 ducks were tagged. The Isle Creamery took first place for butter quality in District 21 at the Minnesota Creamery convention. Angman Peterson. Gordon Cooper, Richard Sarage, L. Oberg, Roger Nutt were local winners of the 20th Century Studio Baby Picture Contest.
