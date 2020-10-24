20 years ago: 2000
A lightning strike on Mille Lacs killed boater Khanh Van Ngo, of Burnsville, and injured his two passengers. The Onamia City Council approved plans to build a new 150,000 gallon water tower through a $420,000 loan from the State of Minnesota. Jean and Greg Steffanson adopted their daughter Mia Steffanson from China.
30 years ago: 1990
Wahkon City Council was again considering the animal control ordinances previously approved and revised by the council. A group of business owners formed the Mille Lacs Lake Advisory Association out of concern for local resource management. Kathy Munkelwitz, of Isle, published a 56-page book on quilting.
40 years ago: 1980
The DNR Lake Assessment program was in its final stage. The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners sought an appeal of the arbitrator’s award for a new contract for sheriff’s department personnel. The Isle Development Association agreed to proceed on the acquisition of 15.95 acres for a possible industrial park.
50 years ago: 1970
Alex Moose, author of “Indian Compass,” of Isle, opened a bow and arrow range, where he offered instruction for shooting. Community Mercy Hospital appointed Marshall Engstrom as hospital administrator. To celebrate National School Lunch Week, 40 area business people ate their lunch at the Isle High School.
60 years ago: 1960
Fred DeCoursey, of Spring Lake Park, would take over as Messenger editor on Oct. 27. Trappers were warned to wear red clothing in the upcoming mink and muskrat season, and hunters were warned to not shoot moose. The Arrowhead Theatre in Onamia was showing a double feature, “Road Racers” and “Daddy-O.”
70 years ago: 1950
Minerva Jenson was appointed the new supervisor of the northeast district of the University of Minnesota extension program. The C.C.R. held a well-attended costume party. Mrs. J. Murray, of Onamia, and Mrs. R. Leffingwell, of Isle, represented Mille Lacs County at the fifth annual tuberculosis course for lay workers.
