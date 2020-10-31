20 years ago: 2000
Plans for reworking the stretch of Hwy. 169 between Onamia and Garrison were presented at the Onamia City Council. Keith Lorensen, of Wahkon, was injured during the attack on the USS Cole while in Yemen. A four-hour audit meeting at Onamia addressed the school’s failed bonding attempts but good financial position.
30 years ago: 1990
Onamia School District adopted the Panther as its new school mascot. Dr. William Carlson was the new orthopedic specialist at the Mille Lacs Health System. Local men submitted their recipes to the Messenger, including Roos’ Rueben Hotdish, Gene’s Secret Meatloaf, Shiyou Jambalaya, and Schneider’s Chicago Pizza.
40 years ago: 1980
Two 4-H clubs i Onamia, Bradbury Brook and New Horizens, combined, with a new name to be picked at their next meeting. A feature explored the roots of Halloween celebrations in the cultures of Northern Europe. John Crofts began medical practice at the Mille Lacs Family Health Center after five years of medical training.
50 years ago: 1970
Tulibee fishing on Mille Lacs was delayed due to warm water temperatures on the lake posing an increased risk of catching walleye in tulibee nets. Sally Skogen, of Isle, was elected FHA district vice-president at the Mora convention. Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Herring, of Costa Mesa, California, bought Bob’s Cafe in Isle.
60 years ago: 1960
Mary Ann Hillbrand, Karen Johnson, and Marlene Christensen led the Isle band through its paces before the final game of the season. All Isle officials ran unopposed in the upcoming election. A total of 44 people attended a public hearing for improving the junction of Hwys. 56 and 27 two and a half miles north of Isle.
70 years ago: 1950
Isle’s football team beat Onamia 19 to 13, winning the district championship. More than 1,200 farmers were invited to the Aitkin Civic Association’s Farmers Appreciation day. Rudolph Haggberg’s mill in Redtop was lost to fire, but the nearby Redtop Store and a home were saved thanks to the efforts of the neighbors.
