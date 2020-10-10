20 years ago: 2000
Isle School Board, back in session after being postponed by the general strike, approved the year’s budget. Alyson Laidlaw began serving as a health educator in Mille Lacs County Public Health. The Hillman-Onamia Knights of Columbus Council were recognized as a star council, the international organization’s top award.
30 years ago: 1990
Isle City Councilor Verne Harms retired from running for office after 12 years in his position. Maude Kegg, Ojibwe craftsworker and storyteller, was honored by the National Endowment for the Arts. The Mount Pleasant Cemetery board petition Mille Lacs County to have the adjacent junkyard lot cleaned.
40 years ago: 1980
Over 425 concerned citizens attended a meeting with the DNR to discuss Mille Lacs Lake’s management. Vandalism of Minnesota’s highway signs was estimated to cost taxpayers $150,000 annually. The Garrison Lions held a presentation on hearing loss and treatment available at the Garrison Community Center.
50 years ago: 1970
Isle’s council opened bids for a new waste disposal plan. Congressman John Zwach’s daughters were in Isle and Onamia, campaigning for their father. Pre-natal health classes were held at Mercy Community Hospital in Onamia. A rummage and bake sale was held in the basement of McGrath’s Our Lady of Fatima Church.
60 years ago: 1960
The annual harvest festival was scheduled at the Evangelical Free Church in Malmo. A Milaca village policeman plead guilty to committing petty larceny. Elia Kazan’s “Wild River” played at the Arrowhead Theatre in Onamia. Comic gumshoe Kerry Drake found a dry cleaner selling home delivery marijuana cigarettes.
70 years ago: 1950
Local 10-year-old Terry Severson underwent major surgery for a brain tumor at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. The Isle American Legion Post 405 hosted an American Legion membership rally. The Messenger worked with the Marshall Well store to collect and publish photos taken by local children free of charge.
