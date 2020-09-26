20 years ago: 2000
A settlement was reached between the union and Isle School District, bringing an ongoing strike to an end. State Representative Sondra Erickson attended an Onamia City Council meeting to hear their concerns about the Hwy. 169 junction. The ACT youth group, with Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle, put on a car wash.
30 years ago: 1990
A study from the state Department of Education indicated needed restructuring for Isle and Onamia schools. Thomas Pederson, formerly of Malmo, was recognized as Chef of the Year by the Radisson Hotel chain. The McGrath Senior Club received a $485 grant from the Northeast Minnesota Initiative fund to paint their building.
40 years ago: 1980
Onamia schools started a new breakfast program. The Isle School Board considered cuts to their athletics programs. The Bloodmobile in Isle received 97 donated blood units. Local Joey Weiers read 24 books over the summer and garnered 57 sponsors to raise $75 in proceeds for the 1980 Multiple Sclerosis fund drive.
50 years ago: 1970
Mrs. John Petrin of Onamia had an Easter lily in bloom. An effluent disposal workshop featured speakers from the Minnesota Department of Health and The U of M Extension office, focused on the subject of lake pollution. Isle and Onamia’s bands attended a concert at St. Cloud State College put on by the U.S. Air Force Band.
60 years ago: 1960
Lakeview Church held their annual all-church rally. The manager at the Mille lacs Game Refuge near Onamia was fired after selling state hay and four used tires and taking the money. Roy Miller, of Superior, Wis., ended up taking a new 42-foot launch for a Mille Lacs cruise and getting stuck on the lake for 14 hours when the motor failed.
70 years ago: 1950
Dr. J. L. Morrill, president of the U of M, praised the adult leaders of Mille Lacs County’s 4-H clubs for their leadership work. Locals Hammond and Kenneth Brown found the worn remains of a downed weather balloon. Winning their second straight football game, Isle defeated Onamia by a margin of 14-0.
