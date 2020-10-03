20 years ago: 2000
Kevin Anderson signed on as a new corporate partner with Dick Norlander at the Messenger. Aitkin County Commissioner Mary Haug received the 2000 Award for Outstanding Dedication to Public Health. Local businesses, including Bay View, the Bird’s Nest, Harbor Inn, Mille Lacs Liquor and the food co-op, put out new signs.
30 years ago: 1990
David Gartner won the ninth annual Mille Lacs crossing, from Hunter’s to Wigwam bay, with a time of one hour, 20 minutes, and 13 seconds. Sixth-grader Kristen Helle was recognized as Onamia Elementary Student of the Month. Dave Dahl, meteorologist with Channel 5 news, did his broadcast locally at the Timber Hill Resort.
40 years ago: 1980
Over 75 antique automobiles met in Isle for a fall tour around Mille Lacs. The United State posted record levels of per capita meat and poultry consumption for the year. Repairs at Crosier following a fire were estimated to be at $250,000. Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Black Stallion,” played at Arrowhead Theatre in Onamia.
50 years ago: 1970
The Onamia High senior class presented their three-act comedy, “Parents are Like That.” Superintendents Perrine, of Isle, and Miller, of Onamia, attended a professional convention at Madden’s on Gull Lake. A tax meeting was called by The Isle School Board to explain the rise in the school district budget, drawing 125 individuals.
60 years ago: 1960
A new bowling alley opened in Isle. A triangulation station was installed in Earl Sam’s front yard after the Coast and Geodetic Survey found it an ideal site for mapmaking frameworks. The Isle High School marching band participated at the University of Minnesota’s Band Day for the fourth straight year in a row.
70 years ago: 1950
Isle’s football team suffered several injuries during their win against Ogilvie. Everett Moss, Howard Haggberg, Eugene Wilson, and Richard Ingman reported for duty at the Lackland Air Force Base. The Rueben Swedberg family spent the weekend on Mille Lacs at their cabin. A new law made school compulsory for ages 8-16.
