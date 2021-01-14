Linda Goldsmith has worked at the Mille Lacs Messenger for 14 years and has retired effective Jan. 8.
Linda has been working as editorial assistant, website manager and photo technician in her tenure at the Messenger. She will be greatly missed and has been a source of stability at the paper since before it changed hands from former owner Kevin Anderson to Adams Publishing Group in 2017.
Linda will now be spending more time with her husband, Dave, who recently retired as the owner of Isle Barber Shop and with her children/step-children and family, along with her new grandchild.
Linda’s dedicated work with the Messenger has been indispensable, and her contributions have kept the pages of the Messenger looking both professional and inspired. Her years of experience and insight have helped guide the Messenger through more than one rocky transition.
Thank you, Linda, for your dedication in seeking out and publishing news in the Mille Lacs community.
