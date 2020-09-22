Timmy, 10, is very curious, inquisitive and creative. He loves to build things with building toys and everyday objects. He also likes to play sports and loves to be active and keep busy. Timmy has a very good sense of humor and loves to tell jokes. He can be quiet around new people, but once he gets to know someone he is very funny and talkative. His favorite treat is an Oreo Blizzard.
Timmy is open to any type of family dynamic-- either a one parent or two parent family would be fine with him. It would be best if he was the youngest child in the home. It is very important to Timmy that his adoptive family supports and facilitates an ongoing relationship with his brothers.
Only families living in Minnesota are being considered at this time.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call (612) 861-7115.
