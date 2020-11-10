Pretty pumpkins
Isle’s Nyquist Elementary held their annual Fourth Grade Pumpkin Carving Contest last week. Judges from the Isle Garden Club were Nancy Rizer-Schmidt, Patty Lahti, Elaine Whitkowski, and Michelle Loren Isle Garden Club. Winning categories for best carved pumpkin were Gavin Harper (1st place), Blake Kavels (2nd place) and Leila Gallion (3rd place). Winners for the best decorated pumpkins were Addison Mattick (1st place), Olivia Zaccone (2nd place) and a tie for third place with McKenzie Vivant and Mav Kuhlman. Winning the largest pumpkin award was Jacob Pierzinski. Cash prizes were given. Mrs Tronnes and Mrs. Thompson 4th grade classes participated.
Photos by t.a. lebrun and jennifer thompson
