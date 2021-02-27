Dyed silk, minky scarves, hand-made jewelry. Browsing through this eclectic selection of wares marked with Barbara Orstad’s tag at Someday Isle might give you an impression of a woman who keeps herself busy. A conversation with Orstad will quickly show you, however, that you’ve just scratched the surface. For 15 years, Orstad explained, she has a principle she’s lived by: “I decided I was going to only do fun things.” Orstad has held to her decision, now dabbling in a wide array of hobbies. And her curiosity is still drawing to new ventures, whether it’s fabric dying, gardening, sewing, or metal working.
SEWING FROM AN EARLY AGE
Orstad grew up in the Askov area, and she credits her mother as a huge influence on her pursuits. Her mother had been an instructor for adult basic education through the Askov school system. “She was always making all kinds of cool stuff doing those classes and projects,” Orstad added. In early elementary school, as part of the family’s 4-H involvement, her mother taught her to sew, and it would be the first of many artforms Orstad would work in.
“When fabric costs were really reasonable,” Orstad said, “it made more sense to sew clothing than to buy.” She became practiced with sewing in these early years, even pursuing a class in design, production work, and tailoring in Minneapolis for a year following her high school graduation. During the late ’60s, she did production sewing for a time as a trade at two different factories in the Twin Cities metro area, including making high-end coats for Julette Originals. “Then, everything moved down south,” she said.
Orstad stayed with the factories for about a year before she moved on to other work. She held a variety of different jobs at different offices during this period. In particular, she recalled working as an occupational therapist at a nursing home. “[The job] was mostly playing cards with people,” she said, “and taking them on trips.” Eventually, she got married and moved to the Mora area where she worked several years at the mailing division of the retailer Fingerhut.
BECOMING AN EDUCATOR
After her children arrived, a son and a daughter, Orstad said, she began holding in-home clothing shows, focused on showing people how to manage and keep a versatile wardrobe. She also worked for a time selling jewelry with several different companies. Eventually, however, her path turned towards education. “Then I went to college,” she said. “I decided I wanted to be a science teacher.”
Helping with her daughter’s girl scout troop, Orstand began to develop an interest in promoting science instruction for young girls. “I wanted to be a role model and encourage that,” she said. She began taking college courses, ultimately received her Master’s Degree in education at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. She worked as a science teacher at the Audubon Center of the North Woods, now the Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center, in Sandstone. Several years later, she’d become the 4-H Program Coordinator for Pine County. She held this position for about five years. “And then I burned out,” she said.
MANAGING ILLNESS
This burnout was accompanied by a period where Orstad fell ill. “We couldn’t quite figure out what [the disease] was,” she said. “So for a couple years I just slept.” She speculated it may have started with Lyme disease, though eventually got a diagnosis of fibromyalgia, and then scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease. As she thought on her condition, Orstad described her pursuits and hobbies as a sort of management. “When do my art … I forget the time and forget the pain. So it is a management tool.”
FUN THINGS
Between her burnout and illness, Orstad adopted her philosophy, stating, “I decided I was only going to do fun things. I’d get an idea in my head and go do that, and it’s what I’ve been doing ever since.”
Around 2005, after son’s deployment as a marine, she began working in the garden to take her mind off things. This developed into a decade-long career as a landscaper and master gardener. Other activities had included working with a photographer, at a greenhouse, and at the Alternative Learning Center in Mora.
One of the bigger involvements since dedicating herself to enjoyable things has been the Kanabec County Art Association. She had been invited by a friend, and Orstad took the invitation, as she had been looking for an outlet to get into art.
Working with the Association has been a catalyst for a variety of different projects for Orstad. As one example, Orstad went to the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, where she took a class on natural dyes and dyeing wool. Following this class, Orstad took the knowledge home with her, and she attempted to make her own dyes, but the resulting colors were all yellows and greens. “I decided I didn’t really want to do that part,” she said. “I wanted to dye scarves.” She looked into Procion dyes before eventually landing on acid dyes, which she now uses to dye silk scarves. She has also begun dyeing face masks.
WELDING AND SILVER
Welding became another interest for Orstad, and she spent a number of years attempting to get her husband to teach her. “He was pretty smart,” she joked, “because he didn’t.” Eventually, to satisfy her interest, she took an 180-hour “Welding for Women” class through Pine Technical College in 2017. “It was fascinating,” she said, “to work with the fire. It was like you were sewing with fire.” As a requirement for the class, Orstad passed an examination to become an officially certified welder.
Since then, Orstad has built herself a welding table, which she keeps in her husband’s shop and has put to use. She noted that she likes to work with a wire feed welder and a plasma cutter, and her projects have included a variety of signs and wood rack shaped like Minnesota. She added that she hasn’t been welding recently though as her husband needs to use the shop to work on a tractor.
Another three-day course through the North House Folk School instilled an interest in silversmithing in Orstad. Since taking the course, she and a friend have been collaborating, taking further courses and sharing knowledge on smithing. Last spring, the two met another woman from Texas, who has been providing online instruction for silversmithing as well. Orstad is in the process of taking a six-week course through this program to learn more on the basics of smithing. She is still in the process of building her base of knowledge on working with silver, though she has also made a handful of pieces she’s comfortable selling.
THE ASSOCIATION
Orstad credited her time with the Kanabec County Art Association for allowing herself to finally identify as an artist. “Before that,” she said, “I was just a craftsperson.” Currently, Orstad is the president of the Kanabec County Art Association. The Association is working on a new website through a grant, www.kanabeccountyartassociation.com. At the website, Orstad added, visitors can now find a gallery of the 2021 Kanabec County Art Association Vasaloppet Virtual Art show, which went live the weekend of Feb. 12-14.
As for Ostad’s personal work, many of her pieces can be found at the Someday Isle store. She originally came to the store due to a trio of friends whose work is also available at the store. “There’s nothing like Someday Isle in Mora,” she added. “And Isle is close.” In the future, Orstad plans to build a website for her artwork. At present, those wishing to contact her can do so by phone at (320) 492-1664 or by email at purplefroggy57@yahoo.com.
A life philosophy of only pursuing fun things may, to some, sound naive. But Orstad has kept her wheelhouse of hobbies full to the brim. Through a lifelong dedication to education and perseverance in the face of illness, Orstad is living up to her claim to pursue “only fun things,” and it’s no small task.
