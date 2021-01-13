Outdoor dining

Snowmobilers Tom and Tookie Pearson (upper left) along with Renee and Phil Engelmeyer (right) stopped by Mugg’s of Mille Lacs for lunch last weekend, which was served outdoors because of the governor’s edict on no indoor dining. Mugg’s, which supplied six sidewalk woodburners for the comfort of their patrons, was expecting to be open to inside business starting Monday, Jan. 11.
