‘Patriotism Boat Cruise’
Approximately 90 boats gathered in Garrison Bay on Saturday, Sept. 5 to fly their flags proudly in support of the country and the President for the Patriotism Boat Cruise.
The event was organized by Jake McCarthy of Isanti.
Photos by Evan Orbeck and Jenn Beck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.